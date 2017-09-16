FNTD Week #4 Game of the Week: Aurora edges out Tallmadge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was a nail-biter as the Aurora Greenmen held off the Tallmadge Blue Devils 14-13. Aurora was lead by quarterback Colin McNamara who threw two touchdown passes including one to senior Gavin Blunt who later left the game with an ankle injury. The Greenmen also got plenty of help from fullback Brent Henderson who had 16 carries for 111 yards. Tallmadge dominated the second half but the Aurora defense made just enough plays to secure the victory.

Aurora will face Kent Roosevelt next week as Tallmadge hosts Dover.

