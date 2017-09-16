Cleveland police looking for woman accused of dragging robbery victims

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a woman accused of trying to rob two people, then dragging them with her car.

The first incident happened on Friday at the Walgreens on State Road. Investigators said the woman tried to snatch the purse of a 35-year-old female, then dragged her with her car.

The victim suffered road rash, police said.

Then at 2 p.m. Friday, the same female suspect tried to rob a 70-year-old man in the parking lot of Target at Steelyard Commons. She, again, dragged her victim with her car, resulting in the man breaking his hip, police said.

The suspect has not been caught.

She is described as being a slender female, driving a burgundy car, which is possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Shoppers at Steelyard Commons say they are disturbed that these crimes are happening in their neighborhood.

“It’s kind of scary, especially when it’s right in our backyard right in our own neighborhood,” said one Steelyard shopper. “Hopefully the police are on it … sounds bizarre, kind of like something out of a horror movie.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police.