CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You know it's another week of Friday Night Touchdown when a local high school band is rockin' outside the Rock Hall.

This week, the West Geauga High School Marching Band got Northeast Ohio pumped up for week 3 of the high school football season.

The Wolverines are under the direction of Jason Branch.

