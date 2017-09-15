Warren man indicted for selling heroin that caused fatal overdose

WARREN- A Trumbull County man has been indicted on charges that he sold heroin causing a woman to overdose and die earlier this year.

Prosecutors say, John G. Simer II, 38, was charged in a seven-count indictment which include, distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms, using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of body armor.

Officials said, Simer sold heroin on March 19, 2017. One day later, the Warren woman ingested the heroin, resulting in her fatal overdose.

According to the indictment, Simer was found with heroin, cocaine and body armor back in April. He also had a pistol and 58 rounds of ammunition, despite prior convictions that made owning firearms illegal.

“Heroin has caused a staggering amount of pain and death across our state, particularly in Trumbull County,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman. “We will continue to seek long prison sentences for people who sell heroin and profit off this epidemic.”

If convicted, Simer could face 20 years in prison.