Tribe reserves spot in 2017 postseason with Angels’ loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just hours after they won their 22nd game in a row, the Indians reserved a spot in the 2017 postseason when the Astros beat the Angels.

The Angels’ loss clinched the playoff spot for the remarkable Cleveland Indians (91-56), whose 22 straight victories have vaulted them past Houston for the AL’s best record.

“If they don’t lose, they’re not going to get caught,” said Houston manager, A.J. Hinch. “And they haven’t lost in 3 1/2 weeks. We’ve got to get home, try to win our division, clinch a (playoff) spot, and then we’ll worry about the best record later.”

Thursday, the Tribe ran their American League-record winning streak to 22 games with a 3-2 comeback win over Kansas City.

The Tribe’s magic number to clinch the AL Central is three games.

Jay Bruce won it with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th after Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a double. The Royals were one strike from a 2-1 win until Francisco Lindor doubled home the tying run in the ninth.

More on the Indians here.