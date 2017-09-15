Sweet dogs up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — There are lots of dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter looking for fall forever homes.

Catfish is a 2-year-old Jack Russell/Hound mix female. This little girl is certainly capable of stealing your heart! She is a sweet and smart little girl who will bring many smiles and good times your way if you pick her for your very own. Come in and meet this honey in kennel #39.

This adorable guy has come a long way! He was treated for injuries from being hit by a car through our Best Friends Medical Fund and now he’s rearing to go. He adores people, eating and sleeping. He participates in our Unleashed play groups and loves to be in the company of others. Ideal dog for retired person(s) or folks who spent a lot of time at home. Come check out this friendly little guy today!

This little bundle of adorable is 10-year-old Yorkie-Chihuahua mix, Vicki. She is just as sweet as her size and is just looking to be spoiled and get lots of belly rubs. Come see the cutie in Kennel #69.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.