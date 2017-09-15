Shaker Heights police release sketch of armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police in Shaker Heights are asking for the public's help to get a dangerous suspect off the streets.

Police released a composite sketch of a robbery suspect Friday.

According to a 911 call, the victim said she was walking home from a garage sale around 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 when a man came up to her, pulled a gun and robbed her.

“I saw the gun and felt it,” the woman told a dispatcher.

She said the man took about $300 in cash and two cell phones. Seconds after the robbery, he got in an older, silver-colored car. The victim said the car was missing a front, left hubcap and had a loud muffler. The victim also said the vehicle was driven by a heavy-set female.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is asked to call Shaker Heights Det. Brian Walsh at 216-491-1274.