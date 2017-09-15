× Rally Together! Friday’s Indians game sold out as team goes for 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After the Indians made an amazing 22nd straight win at Progressive Field Thursday night, the team announced Friday night’s game is sold out!

The Indians said it marks the 10th sellout of the season — the most sellouts since 11 in 2007.

There are limited tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s games against the Royals, as the Tribe closes in on a clinch of the American League Central.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. KC (all gates open at 2PM, first pitch at 4PM)

Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. KC (all gates open at 11AM)

**Continuing coverage of the Cleveland Indians**

Friday's game is SOLD OUT! Get your Saturday/Sunday tickets before they're gone! https://t.co/NNPz8f7fWb pic.twitter.com/58LNwyfEHL — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 15, 2017