Nike unveils Cavaliers’ new black uniforms

CLEVELAND– Nike introduced its “Statement Edition” uniforms for the NBA’s 30 teams Friday night.

The first of the new Cavaliers uniforms debuted last month in wine and white. The Cleveland “Statement Edition” jerseys are black and that has a special meaning.

“The color black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals on their way to winning their first NBA Championship and Cleveland’s first major sports title in 52 years. Quickly becoming a player and fan favorite, black became a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette as part of the team’s recently introduced modernized brand,” the organization said in a news release on Friday.

The pinstripes lining the front represent the team’s toughness, according to the Cavs. This is the first time pinstripes have been featured on the Cavaliers’ uniforms.

The Cavs will wear debut these jerseys on the court at Quicken Loans Arena when they play the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 24. That’s also the first day you can buy them at the Cavs Team Shop and Cavs.com/shop. Fans can get the other new ones starting Sept. 29.

All the redesigned uniforms, so far, include the words, “All For One. One For All.” A fourth uniform will be revealed later this year.

