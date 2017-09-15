Missing: Seth Burhenne

Posted 8:45 am, September 15, 2017, by

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Seth Burhenne, 34, was last seen headed toward downtown Willoughby on June 1. He hasn't been heard from since.

That day, Seth was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stewart at the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

 

  • News

    Missing: Zachary McClintic

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown

  • News

    Missing: Shaniyia Hayes

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Labryant Abercrombie

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Jamarley Hart

  • News

    Missing: Jasmine Smith

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Found: Pamela Thompson

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Palmer

  • News

    Missing: Manuelito Lopez

  • News

    Missing: Kevisha Bradley