Missing: Seth Burhenne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Seth Burhenne, 34, was last seen headed toward downtown Willoughby on June 1. He hasn't been heard from since.

That day, Seth was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stewart at the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**