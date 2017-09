Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was gunned down during a vigil for another murder victim on the city's east side Thursday night.

According to police, the 28-year-old man was shot seven times along East 85th Street shortly before 11 p.m. He died.

Detectives say they found 19 shell casings at the scene.

A group of people were at the home to celebrate the birthday of a 2013 murder victim.