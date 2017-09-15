Lady Gaga hospitalized; will open up about fight with chronic illness in documentary

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga has been hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, citing “severe physical pain” and posting a photo of what resembles an IV in her arm.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter that she had to take care of her body and asked fans for their “grace and understanding.”

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Her representatives said in a statement Thursday that Lady Gaga was suffering from “severe physical pain” that affected her ability to perform and that she was under the care of “expert medical professionals.”

She posted a photo on Instagram of her arm with a needle in it and a tube running outside the photo’s frame.

Rock in Rio, which starts Friday, is to feature Maroon 5, Fergie, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses.

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert, citing laryngitis and a respiratory infection. She has previously said she suffers from chronic pain from fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga is hoping her forthcoming Netflix documentary will raise awareness of chronic illness, as she herself battles with fibromyalgia.

The singer on Tuesday opened up about her condition on social media, saying, “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, with patients often experiencing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.

In the first trailer for her documentary, titled “Five Foot Two,” the pop star was seen at a doctor’s office, and at the Toronto Film Festival, spoke further about how the film explores her struggle.

“It’s hard,” Gaga reportedly said. “But it’s liberating, too.”

Lady Gaga has referenced her chronic pain previously.

In an Instagram post back in 2016, the singer wrote, “Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors.”

‘Five Foot Two” debuts on Netflix on September 22.