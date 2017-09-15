High school football fever: Week 4 of FNTD

It’s week 4 of the high school football season and Friday Night Touchdown is poised to deliver to you the best coverage in all of Northeast Ohio.

Congratulations to Aurora and Tallmadge. Your game won the vote and is the Friday Night Touchdown and FOX8.com game of the week. Extensive highlights will be seen on-air and online.

The battle between one of our Fox 8 Top 8, the Avon Eagles who face North Olmsted. Another Top 8 team, the Stow- Munroe Falls Bulldogs will be highlighted as they face North Royalton.

