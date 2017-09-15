Hammy’s game-ending call at Tribe game set to Titanic music will … just make you happy!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — What’s more powerful than hearing Tribe announcer Tom Hamilton make calls during Cleveland Indians games?
Listening to the call set to music from “Titanic.”
Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Thursday night as the Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their AL record.
As per usual, Hamilton’s game-ending call was awesome.
But shortly after the game, a writer for a Cincinnati Reds blog tweeted out an even more beautiful call: Tom Hamilton paired with “My Heart Will Go On” sang by Celine Dion.
Watch and listen below:
Twitter user Matt Allaire has done this before. Back in April, he set Hamilton’s call of a Francisco Lindor grand slam to the same song. It was equally as awesome:
