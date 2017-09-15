Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pita Tailgating Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tailgating season is here! Why not kick up your next tailgate with a pita party?

Brian Brocziak is the owner of four Pita Pit locations in Northeast Ohio.

He showed us how to make a Buffalo Chicken pita and a Bacon and Eggs Breakfast pita.

The best part about a pita at your tailgate? You can eat it with one hand so you still have another to hold your drink.

Watch the above video to learn how to make these delicious pitas.

