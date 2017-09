Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a beautiful evening to fly and Skyfox took full advantage catching plenty of sky scores in Massillon. The first stop of the night was a win for Massillon Jackson as they beat Massillon Perry 38-7.

Next stop in Canton where Green lost to Canton McKinley 32-8.

Skyfox last stop saw Massillon Washington beat Youngstown Ursuline 42-13.

