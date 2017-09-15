Father shoots, kills burglar attempting to break into bedroom of sleeping children

SEATAC, Wash. — A Washington man shot and killed a burglar trying to break into a room where his two children were asleep.

KOMO reports it happened Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the home at around 11 a.m. and found a man dead, lying next to a bedroom window.

The homeowner, 35, first heard a knock at his door. Shortly after, he heard another noise coming from a back bedroom where his two young children were sleeping.

He saw two men trying to break into the window, grabbed his gun and fired several shots toward them.

The second suspect was able to get away.

Authorities believe the suspects were there to burglarize the home.

The homeowner’s mother said her son got a gun after a previous break-in a couple of years ago.

