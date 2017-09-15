Farm’s beloved ‘chief of security goose’ killed, owners hoping for arrest of suspect

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A reward is being offered in the killing of a beloved pet goose at a horse rescue in Canton.

The goose’s name was Chester Peabody, and he was known as chief of security at Fiddlers’ Green Equine Retreat.

Owner Jennifer Valentine says there is a $500 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for killing her pet.

According to police reports, Chester was found dead Sept. 8 at the 5172 Sherman Church Ave. S.W. property.

They told police that someone came onto the property and killed the goose. They had no information on any suspects or any reasons why someone would kill his pet.

Veterinarians said the injuries were not from another animal.

Anyone with information should call police.