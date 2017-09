CLEVELAND– In what’s become a hallmark of the Indians’ historic winning streak, they scored first Friday night against the Royals.

Francisco Lindor started things off with a double and was knocked in by an Edwin Encarnacion sac fly. But Kansas City’s Acides Escobar hit a solo shot to tie it up.

In the third inning, Jose Ramirez blasted the ball for a two-run homer. The score is 3-2 Indians in the fourth.

