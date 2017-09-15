Cleveland, Cuyahoga to make push for Amazon headquarters

CLEVELAND– Cleveland is joining a growing list of cities fighting for Amazon’s second headquarters in North America.

Amazon’s current HQ in Seattle added $38 billion to the city’s economy from 2010 to 2016, according to the online retail giant. The company announced plans last week to open what it calls HQ2.

On Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released a joint statement on their plans. The leaders said they are creating “an aggressive package to highlight Cleveland’s competitive advantages.”

Jackson and Budish said Amazon could play a major tole in the area’s growth.

“This will be a community effort, similar to the process that this community undertook to win the Republican National Convention. Just as we did then, we are pulling together civic leaders from government, higher education, business, and other crucial sectors to put together an aggressive, collaborative package; one that addresses all aspects of the Amazon RFP and highlights the essence of Cleveland and our competitive advantages. “We were an underdog during that process, yet we won. We are confident that working together we can highlight what sets us apart from the competition. This opportunity will have tremendous near and long term impact on the city and the region.”