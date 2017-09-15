Charges dropped against member of Cleveland Police Commission

CLEVELAND– A member of the Cleveland Police Commission was cleared of criminal charges.

Euclid police arrested Anthony Body in July. Police charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not using a turn signal and not having a light over his rear license plate. A breathylzer test showed his blood alcohol level was well below the legal limit.

Body is a member of a citizens’ group helping to oversee reform in the Cleveland Division of Police.

He insisted he was innocent. This week, charges were dropped.

The Euclid prosecutor said tests came back confirming Body was not drunk or high on drugs.

Body said he felt he was targeted because he’s black. He also questions the timing since the charges were dropped the day after Body finished second in a primary election for Cleveland City Council.

The prosecutor said the follow-up test results just came recently and this week’s court date had been scheduled weeks ago.