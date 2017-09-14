Tribe comes up with cast of characters for (hypothetical) Indians movie — and it’s pretty good!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A movie was made about the Oakland Athletics when they won 20 straight games back in 2002.

So why not make another movie about the Indians, now that they’ve made history with their winning streak?

The Cleveland Indians blog has laid out a cast of characters for the hypothetical film — among them are some actors that may be more than willing to come back to Cleveland!

Who would be good enough to play Terry Francona? How about Tom Hanks? And Josh Tomlin; how about Matthew McConaughey?

Check out the full cast below:

Coaches:

Terry Francona — Tom Hanks

Brad Mills — Bruce Willis

Sandy Alomar — Dwayne Johnson

Ty Van Burkleo — Christian Bale

Pitchers:

Cody Allen — Jason Statham

Trevor Bauer — Matt Damon

Carlos Carrasco — Benjamin Bratt

Mike Clevinger — Jared Leto

Corey Kluber — Ben Affleck

Josh Tomlin — Matthew McConaughey

Andrew Miller — Hugh Jackman

Catchers:

Yan Gomes — Jake Gyllenhall

Roberto Perez — Jonah Hill

Infielders:

Yandy Diaz — Jamie Foxx

Francisco Lindor — Daniel Glover

Jose Ramirez — Kevin Hart

Carlos Santana — Denzel Washington

Edwin Encarnacion — Mekhi Phifer

Outfielders:

Jay Bruce — Vin Diesel

Austin Jackson — Will Smith

Michael Brantley — Michael B. Jordan

