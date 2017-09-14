Tribe comes up with cast of characters for (hypothetical) Indians movie — and it’s pretty good!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A movie was made about the Oakland Athletics when they won 20 straight games back in 2002.
So why not make another movie about the Indians, now that they’ve made history with their winning streak?
The Cleveland Indians blog has laid out a cast of characters for the hypothetical film — among them are some actors that may be more than willing to come back to Cleveland!
Who would be good enough to play Terry Francona? How about Tom Hanks? And Josh Tomlin; how about Matthew McConaughey?
Check out the full cast below:
Coaches:
Terry Francona — Tom Hanks
Brad Mills — Bruce Willis
Sandy Alomar — Dwayne Johnson
Ty Van Burkleo — Christian Bale
Pitchers:
Cody Allen — Jason Statham
Trevor Bauer — Matt Damon
Carlos Carrasco — Benjamin Bratt
Mike Clevinger — Jared Leto
Corey Kluber — Ben Affleck
Josh Tomlin — Matthew McConaughey
Andrew Miller — Hugh Jackman
Catchers:
Yan Gomes — Jake Gyllenhall
Roberto Perez — Jonah Hill
Infielders:
Yandy Diaz — Jamie Foxx
Francisco Lindor — Daniel Glover
Jose Ramirez — Kevin Hart
Carlos Santana — Denzel Washington
Edwin Encarnacion — Mekhi Phifer
Outfielders:
Jay Bruce — Vin Diesel
Austin Jackson — Will Smith
Michael Brantley — Michael B. Jordan