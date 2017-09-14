× Toddler in serious condition after falling out of apartment window

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window.

Police say shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, the child fell 20-25 feet from an apartment window at a complex on Cedar Avenue and onto the grass.

A Good Samaritan told FOX 8 News, they found the child on the ground and knocked on doors to determine where the child lived.

The little boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

