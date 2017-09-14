This 6-year-old has the best reaction to finding out he’s going to be a big brother

Manchester, England — A little boy in England has the best reaction to learning he’s going to be a big brother.

Brayden’s mom, Jade, records the special moment where the six-year-old learns the very special news.

He pulls a t-shirt out of a gift bag and reads what it says: ‘Mummy is having a baby.’

Brayden’s response is so sweet. “Oh, that’s making me want to cry.”

Mom asks, “Are you happy?” Through his sweet tears, Brayden responds, “Yes, I’m so happy!”

You have to see it for yourself in the video, above.

According to a post on YouTube, Jade is due in April 2018.