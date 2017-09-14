× Suspect killed in crash, officer and K-9 injured following bank robbery in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are investigating an armed bank robbery that ended in a crash on Thursday.

Police responded to the robbery at 9:14 a.m. at the U.S. Bank on Turney Road.

Employees reported that two armed suspects entered the bank with guns and demanded money. They took off with an undetermined amount.

Police say a suspect vehicle was located near Turney and Granger roads. Officers tried to stop the vehicle which fled the area.

Two police vehicles were struck in the area of E. 135th and Granger. One officer is being treated at Marymount Hospital and one police K-9 was transported to a vet for observation.

The suspect vehicle continued east on Granger and struck a vehicle on Libby Road near Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights.

Two suspects were placed under arrest and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. A third suspect was treated at the scene, but was pronounced dead after being transported to Marymount.

A person from the car that the suspect vehicle struck was also taken to the hospital; that person has non life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Garfield Heights police and the FBI are investigating the bank robbery.