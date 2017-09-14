Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park

DALLAS — Crews arranged by Dallas officials have removed a statue of Robert E. Lee from a pedestal in a park named for the Confederate general.

In an unannounced move, a large crane was brought through the city by a police escort to Lee Park, where it lifted the large statue from its pedestal on Thursday.

City officials said in a statement that an art conservator monitored the proper handling of the statue, and police tactical officers with automatic rifles provided security.

The Dallas City Council voted Sept. 6 to remove the statue but was met with a series of delays, including a brief court stay obtained by a pro-Confederacy group and a collision between a semitrailer and a crane assigned to remove the statue.

WATCH: Robert E. Lee statue being removed from its base at Lee Park in Dallas https://t.co/youKMRRQIT pic.twitter.com/yY4VVWdwXu — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 14, 2017

“I think it wiser…not to keep open the sores of war,” said Robert E. Lee pic.twitter.com/2mhOsp5LAg — Lori Brown (@LoriBrownFox4) September 14, 2017