Show Info: September 14, 2017
The Cutting Board
Krystal Lung, Executive Chef, of The Cutting Board joins us in studio to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day (September 18) with a recipe for the Western Reserve Cheeseburger.
30 Shawnee Trail
Aurora, OH 44202 / 330.562.0767
Comedian Theo Von
Theo Von
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Joy Cares
A local company is striving to make life easier for pet owners with services such as: daily dog walks, cat calls, field trips, vet taxi and more.
Joy Cares Personalized Pet Care
216.281.8701
http://www.joycares.com/
Shakespeare in Love
Sword fights, secrets, backstage drama. Just a few words to describe Shakespeare in Love…on stage now at the Allen Theatre. Actors Charlie Thurston and Marina Shay chat about the show.
Shakespeare in Love
Now – October 1st
Allen Theatre
www.clevelandplayhouse.com
Ohio Basement Systems
As fall approaches, we’ll be spending more time indoors. So why not invest in your home? Mike and Gayle Rusk from Ohio Basement Systems join us in studio. For more information call: 855.55.BASEMENT
Embassy Healthcare
Customers expect exceptional nursing care when choosing a skilled nursing facility. Embassy Healthcare compliments exceptional nursing care with exceptional dining services. Owner Darla Handler explains.
Embassy Healthcare: Baked Cornflake Chicken
Embassy Healthcare Executive Chef, Reggie Baugh, shares a recipe for on of the most popular “resident choice” meals, Cornflake Chicken.