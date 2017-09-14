Ohio ranks No. 36 on list of nation’s happiest states

OHIO — Wallet Hub just released its ranking of the nation’s happiest states — and Ohio didn’t rank all that well.

We were rated 36 out of 50.

The study used three main factors to determine the overall rank: emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community environment.

Minnesota took first place in the findings, while our southern neighbor, West Virginia, finished dead last. Pennsylvania came in 23rd; Michigan was 29th; and Indiana was 34th.

