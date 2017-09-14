NE Ohio power crews leave Akron to help with Hurricane Irma efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- About two dozen linemen and trucks left Akron Thursday morning, heading to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Eight FirstEnergy linemen and four trucks left the Akron garage to meet up with dozens of others from Ohio Edison.

They'll meet up with an additional 50 workers who left last week and who are now in Sarasota.

They expect people could be without power for weeks, so crews know they may be down there for a while.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence will travel to Florida Thursday to visit with the coast guard, FEMA and first responders.

There are also a few dozen airmen who were deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands with supplies.

Read more here.