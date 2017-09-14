Missing: Zachary McClintic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Zachary McClintic, 17, hasn't been seen since Aug. 25 in Willoughby.

Police say he could be headed to Dayton and is traveling with a girl named Alyssa Grooms.

Zachary is 5'8" tall and has gauges in both ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4212.