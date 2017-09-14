× Lonnie Chisenhall removed from game as Indians go for 22nd straight win

CLEVELAND — Lonnie Chisenhall was removed from the game, Thursday night, as the Indians try to go for straight win number 22.

Chisenhall’s base hit tied the game at 1.

A short time later, the Indians tweeted: “Greg Allen into the game in CF; Chisenhall removed. We’ll keep you updated here.”

The announcer later said Chisenhall left the game early for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his right calf.

Right calf tightness for Lonnie Chisenhall per the TV broadcast. #Indians — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 15, 2017

