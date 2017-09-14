Lonnie Chisenhall removed from game as Indians go for 22nd straight win

Posted 8:31 pm, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52PM, September 14, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 6: Lonnie Chisenhall #8 of the Cleveland Indians hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field on JULY 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Lonnie Chisenhall was removed from the game, Thursday night, as the Indians try to go for straight win number 22.

Chisenhall’s base hit tied the game at 1.

A short time later, the Indians tweeted: “Greg Allen into the game in CF; Chisenhall removed. We’ll keep you updated here.”

The announcer later said Chisenhall left the game early for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his right calf.

Stay with FOX8.com for updates.

Related stories