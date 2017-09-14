Chef Krystle Lung Fox 8 Recipes

Short Rib Slider

Elements:

-Latin Braised Pulled Beef

-Toasted brioche buns

-Smoked Pineapple BBQ

-Curry Coleslaw

Latin Braised Pulled Beef Recipe:

1 large beef top round cut into quarters

1 cup chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1/3 cup cumin

1/3 cup coriander

1/3 cup smoked paprika

¼ cup kosher salt

½ cup chopped fresh garlic

½ cup fresh chopped cilantro

6 large chopped shallots

2 bays leafs

I gallon beef stock

In a large pan combine four pieces of beef with all ingredients except the beef stock and bay leafs. Let sit for 24 hours and remove from fridge and place in large deep hotel pan. Add beefstock and bay leaf, cover with plastic wrap then foil and place in oven for 4 hours on 325. Remove and beef should break apart with ease. Great for sliders, tacos, soups and nachos.