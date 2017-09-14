Dan Coughlin inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A very special night Thursday for one of our absolute favorites here at FOX 8.

Our own Dan Coughlin was inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.

Of course, Danny started covering sports here back in 1964, when he wrote for the Plain Dealer.

He joined us here in 1983, and you can still see him during high school football season on the award-winning Friday Night Touchdown.

Joining Danny in the Hall of Fame class are such notable names as former Cavs owner, Gordon Gund; Indians outfielder and announcer, Rick Manning; and former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck.