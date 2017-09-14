LIVE VIDEO: Cleveland ‘serial abductor’ to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man suspected of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from her Cleveland home and sexually assaulting her will be sentenced later today as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors said Justin Christian grabbed the 6-year-old girl from her home on Cleveland’s west side last May, took her to another home, sexually assaulted her, then dropped her back off on the west side. He is also accused of trying to snatch a 10-year-old girl from her bed in Elyria back in February, but she was able to pull away.

Christian’s case had been set for trial Monday before Judge Nancy Russo, but it was postponed due to discussions surrounding a plea offer.

Christian’s case has developed into a landmark case in Ohio since Cuyahoga County prosecutors and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation built the evidence with the help of familial DNA. That is a new technique to gather evidence involving the DNA of a suspect’s family members.

Continuing coverage here.