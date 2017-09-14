Baked Cornflake Chicken
Recipe courtesy of: Reggie Baugh / Executive Chef, Embassy Healthcare
Baked Cornflake Chicken
Prep time 10 min, Cook Time 45 min
Ingredients
½ cup milk
1 egg
1 tablespoon flour
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
5 ea skin on chicken breast bone-in
2 cups crushed cornflakes
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Mix first 6 ingredients together till well blended to create milk mixture
Dredge chicken in milk mixture, roll in cornflakes to coat, place on baking sheet tray or pan
Bake until internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached