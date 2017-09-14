Recipe courtesy of: Reggie Baugh / Executive Chef, Embassy Healthcare

Baked Cornflake Chicken

Prep time 10 min, Cook Time 45 min

Ingredients

½ cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon flour

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

5 ea skin on chicken breast bone-in

2 cups crushed cornflakes

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Mix first 6 ingredients together till well blended to create milk mixture

Dredge chicken in milk mixture, roll in cornflakes to coat, place on baking sheet tray or pan

Bake until internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached