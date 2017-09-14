Kent mother arrested in death of her 3-month-old baby
Bacon Bourbon Jam

Posted 10:00 am, September 14, 2017

Chef Krystle Lung Fox 8 Recipes

Featured Demo: Western Reserve Cheeseburger

 Elements:

-Ohio proud ground chuck
-Middlefield Smoked Cheddar
-Truffle and Herb waffle fries
-Bacon Bourbon Jam

Bacon Bourbon Jam Recipe:
½ # Copped smoked bacon
1/2 White Spanish onion small diced
2/3 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tbsp. chopped garlic
Pinch of Cayenne
5 Tbsp. Bourbon

In small sauce pot caramelize onions and Bacon. When done add garlic. Add bourbon to deglaze pan. Then combine the rest of the ingredients and reduce by 2/3 to create a think sauce or jam.