Chef Krystle Lung Fox 8 Recipes

Featured Demo: Western Reserve Cheeseburger

Elements:

-Ohio proud ground chuck

-Middlefield Smoked Cheddar

-Truffle and Herb waffle fries

-Bacon Bourbon Jam

Bacon Bourbon Jam Recipe:

½ # Copped smoked bacon

1/2 White Spanish onion small diced

2/3 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

Pinch of Cayenne

5 Tbsp. Bourbon

In small sauce pot caramelize onions and Bacon. When done add garlic. Add bourbon to deglaze pan. Then combine the rest of the ingredients and reduce by 2/3 to create a think sauce or jam.