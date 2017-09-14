2017 Ohio School Report Cards released; CMSD improves in two areas

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Education has released its 2017 Ohio School Report Cards.

Districts and schools were graded on six components for the 2016-2017 school year. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, K-3 Literacy and Prepared for Success.

Districts and schools received A-F grades on each of the six components and most of the individual measures. There are no new measures on the 2016-2017 report cards.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District, one of the biggest districts in Ohio, received failing marks in most categories.

The district’s failing marks included the value-added component, a measure of whether students made the progress expected of them in a year. CMSD’s performance index, a composite of all test scores, came within 1 percent of a D but fell short.

The K-3 Literacy component, however, rose from Fs in 2016 to Cs in 2017. The district’s graduation rate also rose.

CMSD Chief Executive Officer Eric Gordon in a press release vowed to continue bearing down and further improve on the “bookends” — gains in K-3 literacy and graduation — while digging deeper into strategies for the area in between.

“I am confident we can do it, I am very confident,” he said. “What we need to do now, more than ever, is go from ‘We can’ to ‘We must and we will.’”

For a breakdown/explanation of components, click here.

For spreadsheets of the district-level and building-level report card data, click here.

For a copy of the overall state report card, click here.