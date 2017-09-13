Get complete primary election results

Wednesday weather: Clouds then showers, temps in 70s

Posted 6:34 am, September 13, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:00AM, September 13, 2017

Now the remnants from Irma will slowly close in. Not to worry, though.

The showers will only be intermittent, especially Thursday, and it will not come with strong winds.

Check out your hour-by-hour forecast through this morning:

Cleveland Hour-by-Hour Forecast

 