Wednesday weather: Clouds then showers, temps in 70s
-
Special Marine Warning expires for parts of Lake Erie after waterspout sightings
-
Photos: Fox 8 viewers catch cool shots of shelf clouds moving through NE Ohio
-
There is a viral Hurricane Irma forecast out there – do not believe it
-
What will the weather be like for the eclipse?
-
No plans to shut down at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando as Irma nears
-
-
Woman calls living in Lake Erie lighthouse ‘a bit like being a pioneer’
-
Service on Cleveland Metroparks water taxi free this season
-
Woman throws coins into plane engine for ‘good luck,’ delays flight for hours
-
Police officer adopts victim after investigating case of severe child abuse
-
Family releases last text of teen electrocuted in bathtub while charging phone
-
-
Petition to honor ‘Mattress Mack’ after furniture store opens to Harvey flood victims
-
Friday flooding: cars, businesses and homes under water as storms move through
-
Irma, now a Category 3 hurricane, barrels toward Naples