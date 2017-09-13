Video shows how investigators took down suspected sex predator looking to meet 13-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing how investigators say they took down a suspected sex predator looking to meet a 13-year-old girl. And we’ve learned the investigation is growing.

Newburgh Heights Police body camera video from last month shows the bust. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force nabbed Ryan Johnson.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say he’s a private pilot from California, and while in Northeast Ohio for a business trip, he arranged what he thought was a meeting on the east side with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

But the police video shows, instead of a child showing up, officers showed up with guns drawn. They ordered Johnson out of his car and to the ground.

Court records say Ryan Johnson spent weeks having sexually-explicit conversations online, but police say he had actually been chatting with an undercover cop.

On the video, you hear police asking Johnson if had any weapons with him, and if he understood his rights. They also asked him what he was doing there. On the video he answers simply, “Umm…”

But Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy said, "He had mentioned he was there to solve a mystery which we were never really quite clear on." The chief added, "One of the biggest fears is that ‘Has this person done this before? Has he victimized other children throughout the country?' You can see he's from California."

Prosecutors say Johnson flew a client to Akron, then he drove a rental car expecting his meeting with a juvenile.

Now, investigators are doing some more digging, checking out the records for this guy's phones.

Plus, detectives are also searching for any computers he used, and social media accounts, too.

They’re trying to figure out if he has met or tried to meet juvenile girls anywhere, anytime before.

In Cuyahoga County Court Wednesday, Johnson pleaded not guilty to an indictment. Judge Nancy Russo set a high bond with special conditions to try to keep him from going on the run.

Investigators say what Johnson had with him shows he was prepared for sex with the minor.

The Newburgh Heights police chief explains the show of force saying officers had no way to know if Johnson had weapons with him or how he might react to the surprise he saw outside his car.

