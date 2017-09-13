× Tribe super fan Charlie Sheen really wants to throw out the first pitch

Charlie Sheen wants his turn on the mound … in Cleveland.

His Major League character “Wild Thing” has long been beloved by Indians fans, who asked last year on social media for the actor to throw out the first pitch at one of the World Series games.

That, of course, didn’t happen, but Sheen tweeted on Wednesday that he’s ready to go this year:

“maybe THIS year, they’ll let me throw out the first pitch…”

With a win on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Indians set a new American League record for consecutive victories.

They beat the Tigers, 5-3.

We want to know what you think: If the Tribe goes to the World Series again, should Mr. Wild Thing, himself, throw out the first pitch? Vote in our poll, below:

