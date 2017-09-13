Student killed trying to stop gunman during high school shooting near Spokane, Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Authorities say a student who shot four people at a high school in Washington state killed a fellow student who attempted to stop him.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Wednesday the shooter came to Freeman High School in Rockford armed with two weapons, and one jammed when he tried to fire it.

The sheriff says a student approached the shooter and attempted to block him before he was shot and killed.

Knezovich says the gunman then shot three additional students before a school staff member stopped him.

The sheriff called it a courageous action by the staffer.

Knezovich says no officers fired their weapons and the gunman had been disabled by the time officers arrived.

Knezovich says the suspect is in the county's juvenile jail.

A student at the school, Michael Harper, who's 15, told The Associated Press that the suspected gunman had long been obsessed with past school shootings. He says he saw the student at school with a duffel bag.

Harper, a sophomore, said the suspect had brought notes to school in the beginning of the year, saying he might get killed or jailed. Harper says some students alerted counselors.

The teen said the suspect wasn't bullied, calling him "nice and funny and weird."