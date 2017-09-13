Show Info: September 13, 2017
David Cooks: Frittata
David shares his recipe for the perfect breakfast meal.
Mapleside Corn Maze
It’s a must stop destination every fall. Mapleside Farms in Brunswick has 100 acres of family fun…including a few new additions. 294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick 44212
Embrace Pet Insurance
Your pets are a part of the family so why not consider pet insurance to keep them safe? Kendra Williams from Embrace Pet Insurance explains.
Women in Transition
What do you do when your life suddenly changes? There’s a program called “Women in Transition” that’s helping ladies to start again. Kendra Williams from Cuyahoga Community College shares details.
Beachwood Dental
3690 Orange Pl #540
Beachwood, OH 44122
216.831.5661
www.beachwooddental.com
Back to School Sleep
When you think back to school, you may think about little kids. But people of all ages are headed back to the classroom. Dr. Michael Decker, Associate Professor, Case Western Reserve University has a few helpful tips.
Mr. Hero BTE
Chef Jim Cox, Corporate Chef, of Mr. Hero stops by to introduce the Mr. Hero BTE (Best Taste Ever!)
HBA Homearama – Perrino Homes
HBA Homearama 2.0
September 8-24, 2017
Barrington Estates
Aurora, Ohio
www.hbacleveland.com
TICKETS: $16 at the gate / $14 with discount coupon. Discount coupons available at Discount Drug Mart; Sherwin Williams Stores; Third Federal Savings & Loan; First Federal Lakewood; 84 Lumber; and Liberty Ford.