1 dead, 3 injured in Washington school shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– Officials say one person was killed and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Three of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district were “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.” That lockdown was then lifted.

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

Tweets from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were going room to room and floor by floor and will update everyone as soon as possible.

#Freeman LE going room 2 room, floor by floor. We understand parents are extremely concerned. We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area. — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

Just arrived on scene. You can see a lot of concerned parents on the phone @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/zQf2h0lOjb — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) September 13, 2017