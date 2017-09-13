Owners of mini pet pig stolen during break-in offer reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The owners of a miniature pig that was stolen during a break-in at a home on Cleveland’s west side, are offering a reward for information leading to the safe return of their pet.

A burglar who broke into the house on West 50th Street on Monday afternoon, took valuables that included TV’s, computers and jewelry, but the biggest loss for the family was the theft of their pig named “Spam.”

The pig is about a year old, weighs 15 pounds and has white hair with black spots.

Anyone with information about Spam’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Second District detectives at 216-623-5218. Tips can remain anonymous.

More on this story, HERE.