Ohio National Guard engineers deploy in support of Hurricane Irma relief

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio National Guard engineers deployed Wednesday in support of Hurricane Irma relief.

More than 20 Airmen from the 200th RED HORSE Squadron departed this afternoon from the 179th Airlift Wing, located at the Mansfield Lahm Airport.

They will be supporting Irma relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands by establishing Disaster Relief Beddown Systems (DRBS), which are deployable kits that are capable of providing basic housing and life support facilities such as tents, showers and latrines, for up to 500 people.

**Click here for more on Irma**