Ohio National Guard engineers deploy in support of Hurricane Irma relief

Posted 3:58 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, September 13, 2017

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio National Guard engineers deployed Wednesday in support of Hurricane Irma relief.

More than 20 Airmen from the  200th RED HORSE Squadron departed this afternoon from the 179th Airlift Wing, located at the Mansfield Lahm Airport.

They will be supporting Irma relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands by establishing Disaster Relief Beddown Systems (DRBS), which are deployable kits that are capable of providing basic housing and life support facilities such as tents, showers and latrines, for up to 500 people.

