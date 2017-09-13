Missing: Charles Wells Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Charles Wells Jr. was staying at the Emerald Commons Apartments before he went missing.

He left one day to go see his girlfriend but never came back.

Charles is 5'2" tall and weighs 225.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5005.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

