Mail carrier attacked by dog in Parma Heights: ‘He was just relentless’

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Robert Adams, of Brook Park, remembers September 8 like it was yesterday: "I was just walking my route, about 12 in the afternoon. I saw a lady come out her side door taking out her garbage. I had seen her dog before, and thought, 'If this dog ever got out, it would be bad news,'" said Adams.

Adams is still recovering after a dog attacked him while he was delivering the mail on York Road in Parma Heights.

"I grabbed my mace, emptied the entire bottle on him. But he was just relentless just kept on coming, wouldn't stop," said Adams.

Adams says the 72-pound Shar Pei mix jumped on top of him and starting biting at his arms, legs, and neck.

"It was a life threatening situation. This dog is trying to kill me. I am going to do everything my power to stay alive," said Adams.

According to the police report, the dog's owner was unable to get the dog off Adams.

Adams says about 10 minutes later, her husband was able to get the dog under control.

"I just Thank God I was able to fight him off. If that was a kid or someone smaller, I don't think they would have been able to fight it off. That dog would have had the best of them," said Adams.

Adams suffered multiple puncture wounds, some that have become infected.

He is unable to return to work to the Midpark Postal branch.

Meantime, the dog's owner has been cited for having a dog-at-large and will have to appear in court.