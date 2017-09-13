LeBron James congratulates Indians, jokes about team making it 40 straight wins

Posted 4:35 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20PM, September 13, 2017

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James on Wednesday congratulated the Cleveland Indians  on the team's amazing winning streak -- 21 straight wins!

On a video on Uninterrupted, James said, "No way would I let another day go by without shouting out to the home team.. keep it going."

The Cavs player said he'll do another video when the Tribe hits 40 straight wins (no pressure)! And, he joked he would like to trademark the term 'Cleveland WINdians.'

James said the entire team is inspiring youth.

**More on the Indians**

Related stories