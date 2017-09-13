LeBron James congratulates Indians, jokes about team making it 40 straight wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James on Wednesday congratulated the Cleveland Indians on the team's amazing winning streak -- 21 straight wins!

On a video on Uninterrupted, James said, "No way would I let another day go by without shouting out to the home team.. keep it going."

The Cavs player said he'll do another video when the Tribe hits 40 straight wins (no pressure)! And, he joked he would like to trademark the term 'Cleveland WINdians.'

James said the entire team is inspiring youth.

“The Cleveland WINdians™” — @KingJames sends his congrats to the @Indians for their historical win streak. pic.twitter.com/wcX9HTO75L — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2017

**More on the Indians**