CLEVELAND, Oh -- When it comes to gospel music, she is a Northeast Ohio legend. Lucretia Bolden brought her inspiring sound to the Fox 8 studio and gave viewers a sampling of what's to come at the 2nd Annual NAACP GospelFest. Lucretia released a new CD this year called 'I Will Bless His Holy Name'.

