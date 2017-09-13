Medina family searches for answers after precious pet suffers vicious attack

MEDINA – A Medina couple is trying to figure out how their 7-year-old dog Milo got severally injured.

Dara Vanover said she woke up Tuesday morning to find that Milo’a face had been cut.

“We first thought maybe it was an animal but we went to three vets and they think he was cut on purpose,” Vanover said.

A veterinarian said it will cost about $4,000 for a surgery to help fix Milo’s injuries. The family has started a YouCaring fundraising page to help pay the bills.

They are also conferring with the Medina SPCA to determine how Milo got injured.